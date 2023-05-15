Cedar Rapids Native Mitch Keller earns NL Player of the Week

PITTSBURGH--Cedar Rapids native Mitch Keller became the second Pittsburgh Pirates player this season named National League Player of the Week, joining outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who was so honored last month.
Keller is the first Pirates pitcher named NL Player of the Week since Jameson Taillon in April 2018.
27 year old Keller won both starts last week without allowing a run in 16 innings. The Pirates’ opponents in those games — the Colorado Rockies and Baltimore Orioles — managed only a total of eight hits and one walk. Keller struck out 21.
The 2-0 victory May 8 against the Rockies was Keller’s first complete game shutout. He struck out eight batters while throwing 103 pitches. While retiring each of the last 10 Rockies batters, he became the first Pirates pitcher since Taillon in 2018 to throw a nine-inning shutout.
Keller hurled seven scoreless innings Sunday while leading the Pirates’ 4-0 victory against the Orioles. He struck out 13 while surrendering only four hits — all singles — without a walk. His effort represented the first time in Pirates franchise history that a pitcher worked at least seven scoreless innings without walking a batter while permitting no more than four hits and striking out at least 13.
For the season, Keller a former Cedar Rapids Xavier star is 5-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 69 strikeouts, third in the NL.