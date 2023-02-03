Cedar Rapids man charged with murder in 2016 central Iowa case

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Early this Morning... .Early morning temperatures were in the single digits below zero or less. This cold spell won't last long, but wind chills in the teens and 20s below zero will be common over much of central and northern Iowa for this morning's trip to school and work. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills mainly in the 20s below zero, possibly around 30 below northeast. * WHERE...Much of the northern half of Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&