Cedar Rapids man charged with murder in 2016 central Iowa case

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Authorities in central Iowa believe they've solved a six-year-old murder case, and a Cedar Rapids man is accused of the crime.

Officials have charged Christopher Johnson, 49, with first-degree murder. He allegedly shot and killed Donald Preston in December 2016 while the two were together in Johnson's car.

According to court documents, Johnson dumped Preston's body in a rural Webster County field near Fort Dodge.

Autopsy results determined that Preston died of gunshot wounds to the head and stomach.

