Cedar Rapids man arrested on multiple traffic charges following Linn County chase

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids man is in custody after allegedly leading authorities on a high-speed chase in Linn County.
Deputies attempted to stop a van for a traffic violation on County Home Road north of Marion just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Linn County sheriff's officials said the pursuit began when the vehicle increased speed and didn't stop.
The chase began near Alburnett Road, went east on County Home Road to Iowa 13, and then north. About 20 minutes later, the van pulled over at Scotland Road after a deputy disabled the vehicle using stop sticks.
According to sheriff's officials, speeds during the chase got as high as 80 mph.
Authorities identified the driver as 51-year-old Maurice Campbell of Cedar Rapids -- the only person inside the van. He was arrested on multiple traffic charges, including attempting to elude and driving while barred.