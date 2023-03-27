Cedar Rapids City Hall re-opens after police investigated threat of "suspicious package"

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - UPDATE: Cedar Rapids City Hall has re-opened following a brief closure due to a report of a "suspicious package."
City Hall was closed around 7:47 a.m. on Monday morning.
According to police, The Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit (HDU) responded to the scene and located the package. They determined that the contents of the package "did not pose a threat."
The "all-clear" was given around 9:00 a.m. The threat remains under investigation.
ORIGINAL: Cedar Rapids Police confirm City Hall was evacuated Monday morning around 8:00 after a report of a "suspicious package."
Police confirm they received a call shortly after 7:45 a.m. on Monday morning and specialized crews are on scene to investigate.
No other details are available at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available