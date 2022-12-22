Cedar Falls Utilities urging customers to conserve natural gas use through Monday

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- With increased demand in natural gas across the United States due to cold temperatures, Cedar Falls Utilities are urging customers to conserve natural gas usage through Monday, December 26.
In a press release, CFU cited major increase in utility costs due to the extreme demand. Gas prices are currently three times higher than the December standard, according to their press release.
They explained further, saying, "Like many utilities, CFU has a variable charge on utility bills that reflects the market price of gas. That charge fluctuates up and down based on the wholesale price CFU pays for the gas it provides to customers. Anything customers can do to conserve gas now will help reduce the bill impact."
Some of CFU's recommendations to help conserve gas use include:
Turn your thermostat down to the lowest comfortable temperature; five degrees from your normal setting is suggested.
Avoid running gas fireplaces and other appliances such as garage or bonus space heaters.
- Check window latches, secure all doors and turn off ventilation fans after use.
Look for other opportunities within your home to lessen the use of natural gas during this short period.
“We are asking our community to work together to minimize the impact of this extreme weather event. Every conservation effort by our customers minimizes the cost for our community,” said General Manager, Steve Bernard in the press release.