Cedar Falls Swim Champion Grace Frericks caps outstanding freshman year at Kentucky

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- The sport of swimming came naturally for Grace Frericks---as far back as she can remember she was in the water.
Frericks said, "When I was 6 my parents threw me in the poll for club swimming--already taking lessons loved the pool."
Grace comes from a very athletic family--her older brother Jackson who was also a swimmer--played football for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Her mother Tricia was a UNI Volleyball and her father Darren a football player at Wartburg College.
Tricia Frericks says Grace has been driven to be her best from day one.
Tricia "We knew that very young--she was a 1–2-year-old little girl who was very determined and very independent--her favorite saying was I do it."
From her Club team "Blast" to the Cedar Falls High School Swim program Grace Frericks was focused on making herself and all those around her better.
Chelsea Szczkyrbak Cedar Falls Head Swim Coach said, "She came into practice everyday ready to push it she was the workhorse---So it was fantastic to be able to get in be positive about what she was doing be excited about it and get everyone else excited.
Grace Frerick's hard work paid off with several school records at Cedar Falls High School and a 2021 state Championship.
Frericks chose to continue her swimming career at SEC powerhouse Kentucky, where she soon found herself a small fish in a big pond.
Frericks said, "I actually came into Kentucky one of the slower recruits.""
Initially Frericks set the modest goal of just making Wildcat travel squad as a freshman---but the Kentucky coaches tapped into Grace's competitive drive.
She said, "He looked at me and said that is not big enough---He said "Your goal is NCAA's we believe in you."
Frericks qualified for Nationals and finished her freshman season at Kentucky with multiple honors: All SEC Freshman Team, NCAA All-American honorable Mention and Kentucky's Most Improved Swimmer.
She added, "At the end if it I couldn't be more thankful for going through every practice beating on your legs and your arms and lungs and working as hard as you can for the end goal. and that is the beauty of it I loved that and seeing what you could do at the end of the season I want to continue doing that for everyone and I just loved that."
Frericks also qualified for the Olympic Trials.