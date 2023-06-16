Cedar Falls Rotary Club To Honor First Responders With A New Memorial Plaza

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) As part of the 100-Year celebration of the Cedar Falls Rotary Club, first Responders will be permanently honored in Cedar Falls with construction of the Cedar Falls Rotary Club Memorial Plaza.
Groundbreaking for the $400,000 Memorial Plaza ion West 1st Street will be held in a few weeks, with completion set for 2024.
Fundraising for the Memorial Plaza is currently underway. The Memorial Plaza will be the latest in a long list of projects initiated by and/or supported by the Cedar Falls Rotary Club over the years.
The Cedar Falls Rotary Club is part of Rotary International, the well known worldwide service organization whose PolioPlus program has helped eradicate polio in far reaches of the world.
Rotary International has contributed more than $1.61 billion for the global eradication of polio and committed additional $35 million a year for several years.
The Cedar Falls Rotary Club has been active on the local front for decades, helping dozens of organizations with major projects.
Check out the Cedar Falls Rotary Club Donor Form to make a donation to this major local project. There are several levels of giving available and donations will be recognized on a Donor Wall,
Rotary Club members, Rebecca McCarty, Gale Bonsall and Mike Butler stop by the KWWL-TV studios to talk about the Rotary Club and the Memorial Plaza project for this week's edition of The Steele Report.