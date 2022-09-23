Cedar Falls Radiothon fundraiser to be held on September 29

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Radiothon hosted by DJ Bob Westerman is set to take place on Thursday, September 29, with proceeds going to The Beyond Pink TEAM, a local organization that battles breast cancer.
Westerman, the host on 93.5 The Mix, began growing out his hair in January of 2020. As it continued to grow, Westerman decided to use his hair for a good cause.
"In January of this year, a good friend from church told us she was diagnosed with breast cancer for a fourth time," Westerman said.
"She's been battling it for over 20 years. With her in mind, and the fact that I emcee the Pink Ribbon Run each year, it seemed like the right fit," he continued.
The Radiothon fundraising event will be held from 5:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. on September 29. Westerman's goal is to raise $50,000 for the cause.
He will receive a haircut on Friday, September 30 at 9:30 a.m. by Great Clips at the 93.5 The Mix studio. The hair will be donated to Wigs for Kids.
For more information or to donate, visit www.935themix.com.