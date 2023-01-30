 Skip to main content
...Bitter Cold tonight through Tuesday Morning...

.Wind chills will be bitter cold tonight through Tuesday morning
over much of northern Iowa. Expect periods of wind chills values
into the 20s to near 30 below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Cedar Falls Public Safety to offer CPR classes

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- CPR has been in the forefront of people's minds after Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin incident on the gridiron earlier this month.

Cedar Falls Public Safety is working with the American Heart Association to provide supported CPR and AED trainings to the community each month. The trainings will include adult and infant trainings and certifications.

Captain John Zolondek says that the goal of offering these classes is to be accessible for everyone.

Zolondek said, "Being a CPR instructor, we've had a lot of needs. People call in needing it for schooling, church, various different types of reasons that they need it for. There just wasn't too many classes offered, so now we have an option."

These classes will be available the first Sunday of every month for $40.

