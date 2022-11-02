Cedar Falls Public Safety Officers rescue several neglected animals on Wednesday

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Falls Code Enforcement and Public Safety Officers rescued several neglected animals from a residence on Wednesday.
They executed a search warrant at 1206 West 10th Street in reference to an animal neglect investigation.
They rescued 8 cats, 7 dogs, 7 rabbits, and 1 guinea pig from the residence due to unsafe conditions. The animals are in the care of the Cedar Bend Humane Society and veterinary staff.
No charges have been filed at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
Cedar Falls Police were assisted by Cedar Falls Code Enforcement Division, Waterloo Animal Control and the Cedar Bend Humane Society.