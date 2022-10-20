Cedar Falls Public Safety offering safety tips for Halloween trick-or-treating

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Halloween is approaching, and that means that trick-or-treating is around the corner.
Cedar Falls Public Safety warns people that trick-or-treating at night can get congested. They recommend for people to stick to sidewalks, tell kids to slow down, and to be aware of your surroundings.
Trick-or-treating in Cedar Falls will be on Saturday, October 29 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Trick-or-treating taking place on a Saturday is a first for city of Cedar Falls.
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green voiced his support for the date change.
Green said, "After talking with parents and other community folks, seeing that Saturday night makes a lot more sense for not having to rush for families trying to get ready. You don't have to worry about after work and the school day the next day."
Depending on how this year's festivities go, Mayor Green says that he will talk with the city council about making trick-or-treating the last Saturday of October every year.