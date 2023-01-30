 Skip to main content
Cedar Falls Public Safety offering monthly CPR and AED training

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa. (KWWL) - CPR has been in the forefront of people's minds, after NFL Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin's scary incident on the football field earlier this month.

Ever since that scary incident, Cedar Falls Public Safety Department has realized the increased need for community access to life-saving trainings.

Cedar Falls Public Safety Department has partnered with the American Heart Association to provide supported CPR and AED trainings to the community each month.

The trainings will provided the opportunity to be certified in both adult and infant life saving measures.

Captain John Zolondek said as more than 350,000 people suffer from cardiac arrest from outside the hospital each year, it's important for these types of classes to be accessible for everyone.

"As a CPR instructor we've had a lot of needs," Zolondek said. "People call in needing trainings for schooling, church, and various different types of reasons that they need it for. There wasn't too many classes offered, and now we have that option."

Zolondek said if performed immediately and accurately the chance of survival can double and possibly even triple in some cases.

These classes will be available the first Sunday of every month for a fee of $40 dollars.

