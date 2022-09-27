Cedar Falls Police Chief finalists revealed

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The two finalists for the Cedar Falls Police Chief position have been revealed.
According to a press release, seven candidates applied for the position since June 2022, though one withdrew himself from the running. Of the six other applicants, four met the qualifications for the position.
After a Civil Service review, Mark Howard and Jeff Sitzmann have been announced as the final two candidates.
The two finalists will undergo additional interviews with law enforcement officials, co-workers, and community members in a meet-and-greet opportunity on October 11 and 12. More details on the meet-and-greet are to come soon.
The Director of Public safety will make a recommendation to the city Mayor and Administrator in late October.
Here's a breakdown on the two final candidates:
Captain Mark Howard
- Master of Arts in Public Policy from the University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls, IA)
- Sergeant, Iowa National Guard: 1986-1999
- School of Police Staff and Command, Northwestern University Center for Public Safety (Evanston, IL)
- Police Officer; Waverly Police Department: 1997-2007
- Police Officer, Lieutenant, Public Safety Captain, and currently Acting Police Chief; Cedar Falls Public Safety: 2007-Present
Captain Jeff Sitzmann
- Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and Criminal Justice from Iowa State University
- School of Police Staff and Command, Northwestern University Center for Public Safety (Evanston, IL)
- Woodbury County Correctional Officer: 1995-1996
- Police Officer, Lieutenant, Public Safety Captain, and currently Administrative Captain; Cedar Falls Public Safety: 1996-Present