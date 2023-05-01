Cedar Falls mayor will not sign Pride month proclamation, leaves it to rest of council

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - In tonight's city council meeting, the council will review the Human Rights Commission's request to recognize June as Pride Month in Cedar Falls. Mayor Rob Green says- he won't be signing it, due to his religious beliefs.
In an email to the council, Mayor Green says it's the first year the city has been asked to make the proclamation, although Waterloo has for several years. His memo saying in part:
"As a Christian, I believe that every person is created in the image of God, and deserves love, respect, and dignity. However, my understanding of the New Testament leads me to believe that God intended marriage to be between one man and one woman; promotion or advocacy of any sexual activity outside those bounds runs counter to the tenets of the Christian faith (particularly as stated in Romans 1:21-27). For this reason, I do not support or recommend the issuance of this proclamation.
That said, I also understand that not everyone shares my beliefs, and that many in our community may disagree with me. This includes the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission (CFHRC) which last year adopted an events calendar that includes "LGBTQ Pride Month."
While city proclamations have no weight in law, they do express the public sentiment as determined by the Council and/or Mayor, and are a time-honored method of celebrating, advocating, and bringing community awareness to various causes. I certainly understand, given recent state-level legislation nationwide affecting the LGBTQIA+ community, that the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission would wish to show solidarity and advocacy for residents identifying as LGBTQIA+, and would request that the Cedar Falls City Council do the same.
I ask that we all, as elected officials, please set the tone for civility and treat everyone impacted by this important social issue with dignity and respect. We must engage others with empathy and compassion in order to resist stereotyping the ‘other side’. In the end, we are all still neighbors, and we are all still CEDAR FALLS.
I want to assure those council members in support of this proclamation that my stance is not made with animosity or a desire to exclude anyone; as Mayor, I am committed to serving and supporting all residents, regardless of their backgrounds or beliefs. Again, all individuals deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.
If the proclamation were approved by the City Council, my Christian beliefs would require that I not sign or otherwise take part in this proclamation. I would remove language regarding the mayor from an approved proclamation, and I would request that a council member sign the approved proclamation on behalf of the City Council."
The Human Rights Commission issued a response to the memo, saying they have no comment on the mayor's statements, but they remain committed to inclusivity in the city. The statement reading in part:
"The Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission has been made aware of Mayor Rob Green's memo on the Pride Month proclamation. We as a commission have no comment on Mayor Green's actual statements. We do want the community as a whole to know we were not informed of the call for a change in procedure in how this proclamation was being handled compared to all of the previous ones.
The HRC will continue our mission of advocating, educating, and creating events that represent inclusion, diversity, and equity. We want everyone to be treated fairly and welcomed without prejudice or boundaries. It is important to our commission that our residents and visitors feel they are treated with respect, and that Cedar Falls is a safe community for everyone to enjoy. The HRC in the last two years has restructured and is actively working at serving our community."
A link to the full agenda and the mayor's memo can be found here. Tonight's meeting is at 7:00 p.m. inside city hall.