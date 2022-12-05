Cedar Falls Mayor Green declared winner of 2022 Salvation Army Mayoral Battle of the Bells

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- In an upset to Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green has been declared the winner of the 2022 Salvation Army's Mayoral Battle of the Bells.
This marks the first year since 2010 that a Waterloo Mayor has not won their Battle of the Bells contest. Mayor Hart has won every year since he was elected in 2015.
The grand total for this year's battle came to $1,715.94, just shy of last year's $1,725.26 grand total.
Mayor Green brought in $601.71, with Waterloo Mayor Hart bringing in $575.98, and Evansdale Mayor DeAnne Kobliska bringing in $538.25.
Mayor Hart received two gold coins in his bucket, but those did not count toward the total. The gold coins will be up for bidding during an auction at the end of the season.
To become a bell ringer on behalf of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign, visit the Salvation Army website.