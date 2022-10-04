Cedar Falls man recovers in New Jersey after being hit by a car; returning to Iowa on Wednesday

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)-- The Van Pattens were on vacation in New Jersey for a family wedding, when the vacation quickly turned into an unforgettable nightmare.
While crossing the street, a car struck the father of the family, James Van Patten, fracturing part of his neck, and slicing his back and arm. His daughter, Grace Van Patten says, the family is still trying to unpack the traumatic event nearly a week later.
“We’re so thankful he’s here with us still, and it wasn’t a fatal outcome, because I don’t know what we would have done if it was," she said.
James' recovery has a long ways to go. He was released from a New Jersey hospital tonight, but still needs to be cleared by doctors to come home to Cedar Falls. Grace has had a hard time without his presence.
"I’m a big daddy’s girl, so seeing my dad like that was pretty traumatic, worrying about him, it was really hard flying home without my parents,” she said.
Still, she's looking forward to being reunited once he is here, and helping him on his road to recovery.
"It’s kind of day by day, I know he’ll be home, he’s going to be off work for at a minimum 2-3 months, he’s got a blood clotting disorder that he’s had issues with the last few years, so I mean, we’re look out for stuff like that happening," she said.
Grace created a GoFundMe for the family, and says they were surprised and grateful for the outpour of support from the Cedar Falls community so far.
"My dad is probably the most loyal husband, the most loving dad and the most selfless person to not only his friends and family but literally anybody he comes across, so we’re really grateful for all the help that we’ve already gotten from not only our friends and family but the community,” she said.
She says she wants people to know this kind of thing can happen to anyone, anywhere and anytime. As for her dad, he's just grateful nothing happened to his girls.
“He was just so glad that it wasn’t one of his girls—- because it was me my mom my youngest sister who’s a senior in high school right now and then my boyfriend and I honestly can’t say the outcome would have been as good if it was one of us,” Grace said, adding, “he wasn’t even thinking about himself in that moment— which drives me crazy but you know that’s just the kind of guy he is.”
James Van Patten will be returning to Iowa on Wednesday after he was cleared for travel after his recovery.