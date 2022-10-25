Cedar Falls man dies from injuries sustained in apartment fire; name identified

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Falls man that was rescued from an apartment fire last week has died of his injuries sustained from the incident.
According to an updated press release from Cedar Falls Public Safety, the victim has been identified as 67-year-old Douglas Fairbank.
The fire broke out last Friday at an apartment complex on 3112 Boulder Drive. The apartment complex housed over 80 individual apartments, with all of the other residents being safely accounted for.
The Black Hawk County Medical Examiner's Office has ordered an autopsy to determine Fairbank's exact cause of death.
The cause of the apartment fire has yet to be determined.