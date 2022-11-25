Cedar Falls kicks off Christmas festivities with Holiday Hoopla

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Falls annual month-long Holiday Hoopla is set to kick off Friday night.
Santa is set to arrive in Cedar Falls on Friday night, and according to people at Santa's Workshop, it has taken weeks of preparation.
Over the past few weeks, over 80 volunteers have transformed downtown Cedar Falls into a Winter Wonderland. the centerpiece of it all is Santa's Workshop, which is a brand new addition this time around.
Molly Schmidt, head of the Hoopla, says that people should watch out for things like ice carving shows and a free movie showing coming up in the next month. However, those aren't the only things to look forward to.
"Added some accessibility and some ways for people to get in and through it. It's just beautiful," Schmidt told KWWL.
"Our team decorated it and I can't say enough on the work that they did. It's heated too so people stay warmer than they did in our old workshop, and it's just fabulous," Schmidt added.
Santa's arrival is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. in Cedar Falls on Friday night, with live music and fireworks offered for all to enjoy.