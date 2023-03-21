Cedar Falls Fire Chief Bostwick announces retirement

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Falls Fire Chief John Bostwick has announced his retirement after serving over forty years with the city.
During his forty-two years serving Cedar Falls, Bostwick served as a firefighter, Lieutenant, Captain, Battalion Chief, and Fire Chief.
During his tenure, Bostwick worked to update the city's commercial fire inspection program and create educational resources for students with several programs.
Community members are invited to attend a reception for Chief Bostwick at the Public Safety Center at 4600 South Main Street in Cedar Falls on March 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.