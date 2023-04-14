Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation focuses on results of 2023 Housing Needs Assessment

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)
Cedar Falls is 'wide open' for business these days.
But, when it comes to housing, some significant improvements need to be made.
"It's kind of getting out of reach for a lot of individuals," says Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation Executive Director, Jim Brown, when talking about the cost of new homes in Cedar Falls.
Brown, Mayor of cedar Falls from 2016 to 2020, says, "The average price of a single-family home just last year was $477,000." That was just one of the numbers the Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation learned from its 2023 'Housing Needs Assessment."
The Housing Needs Assessment is designed to give housing guidance to local developers, residents and elected officials as to what is needed for Cedar Falls to continue to thrive in the future, as housing and quality of life have a strong connection.
The Housing Needs Assessment produced some surprising and glaring results. For example, the HNA shows a 66 per cent reduction in available housing inventory, using averages over the past 5 years.
The average home price in Cedar Falls went up 25-per cent in that same 5-year time frame.
The Average price of a single-family new construction home bought and sold in 2021-2022 was $476, 800.
The HNA indicated there were only 12 single family homes available under $400,000.
Build-ready lots available for custom home builders in Cedar Falls were zero, compared to hundreds available for new construction just 10 years ago.
One of the Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation Board Members is Katy Susong, CEO & President of Cardinal Construction, 128-year old Cedar Valley business.
When talking about economic development, Susong says, "I think the simplest answer when you're talking about economic development is really the things that makes a community a place where somebody wants to live. It's the businesses, It's the places where people work. It is the lifestyle, It's making sure that we have really abundant things to do. Places to go. Things to see. It's really just about making the community a great place to be."
Jim Brown adds, "The economic development for community is extremely important. We're just getting through budget time with all the cities in Iowa, so it makes a difference if you're having expenses go up. The best solution for that is growth. If we can spawn the goals and visions through the Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation, we can convene various stakeholders in the community, talk with the elected, make sure we're doing it right, as far as progressing, involving the entire community. I think that's pretty much covering the umbrella of what we're looking to do."
When talking about results from the Housing Needs Assessment, Katy Susong says, "We are talking specifically about Cedar Falls. But, I do think the issue is broader than that. What we're seeing in our report, I don't think is entirely unique to the region. Certainly, things like interest rates, the cost of construction, we all know that is going up, plays a huge role in the affordability of homes and being able to provide affordable homes from the developer's standpoint really, making sure they can do that. This assessment really only becomes all the more important because what it is doing for us, what it provides for us really is some great recommendations for next steps. Things that we can do proactively to really try and address some of the housing issues that we have in our community."
The public will have a chance to learn more about the Housing Needs Assessment at a special CFEDC Open House set for May 2, 4-6 PM, at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 538 Main Street, next to the Cedar Falls Public
The public is invited.
Katy Susong and Jim Brown stop by KWWL-TV to talk about the Housing Needs Assessment and the Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation for this week's edition of The Steele Report..