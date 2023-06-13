Cedar Falls duplex damaged by Tuesday morning fire

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A fire damaged a Cedar Falls duplex early Tuesday.
The fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. in the 1500 block of Springbrook Dr. That's in a residential neighborhood east of Hudson Road and south of University Ave, a short distance from the University of Northern Iowa campus.
Public safety officers helped evacuate residents, pets and vehicle from the duplex.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the attic, with fire damage in the garage and roofline. Officials said half of the duplex received smoke, fire, and water damage. There were no injuries.
According to investigators, the fire originated in the garage. They haven't yet determined the cause.