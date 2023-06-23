Cedar Falls consumer fireworks legal only two days in July this summer

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)
The rules are different in Cedar Falls this July, and that means consumer fireworks will be legal in Cedar Falls only two days in 2023.
The legal days in Cedar Falls will be Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4. Hours will be 9 am until 10 pm on Monday, July 3. 9 am until 11 pm on Tuesday, July 4.
Cedar Falls Public Safety Director, Craig Berte and new Fire Chief, John Zolondek, stop by the KWWL-TV studios to talk about the new Cedar Falls fireworks rules. (Watch the video segment)
Fire Chief, John Zolondek, says the City Council changes means there is one less legal day for Cedar Falls fireworks. “We're down to two days, so, just be aware and cognizant of your neighbors. Some people don't like them, so, be respectful of your neighbors. Animals don't like them either. Try to stay within the hours that are allowed.”
Chief Zolondek adds, residents really need to use common sense. “It sounds sad, but, we have to tell people don't shoot them off inside. Don't shoot them at each other, just be safe. Don't put them next to houses, building exposures, and especially when it's this dry out, have some water, a hose, something like that to help if some embers or ash gets on the grass, to help with that type of thing. If you have a bucket of water, you can put the fireworks in for 20 minutes, so make sure they're completely extinguished. that would be helpful. If not, let them sit there and burn out.”
In addition, Zolondek says you have to be on your property. “You can't use the city right of way sidewalk or cul‐de‐sac, Those are all illegal places. You will be cited if you shoot them off there. We had complaints about debris in neighbors' yards. If the debris lands in their yards and the cases, clean those up the best you can. Let them sit and cool down before you throw them in the garbage. We always have three or four dumpster fires, people light them off and they throw them in the garbage. we have a fire.”
Cedar Falls Director of Public Safety, Craig Berte, says his officers will be strictly following what the Cedar Falls City Council passed in 2023 regarding consumer fireworks.
Berte says “"Ever since they allowed fireworks, the big thing was, how could we communicate the message and how can we do a campaign to make sure people know and be respectful of those who don't like the fireworks and those who don't like them going off the legal times.”
Berte adds, “We have neighborhood signs, we did neighborhood signs again this year, We have done things on social media, radio ads, TV, radio interviews like this, things with the Waterloo Courier. You can see the pamphlet showing you what times are legal and what the penalties are if you shoot outside that time. We're doing everything we can to get the word out there and just to make people aware of when you can shoot fireworks and when it's not legal and what the penalties will be."
Safety Director Berte says the initial fine is $250.00
He also thinks perhaps the craze may be settling down somewhat.
"When they legalized fireworks, I would say my view as a former Police Chef was that they were really popular the first year. There were a lot of use, a lot of sales, and really what we settled into now, maybe what is the norm for the future, you know, the number of sales, It's pretty average. It's pretty consistent. The number of vendors and for Cedar Falls, our compliance in the usage and the hours have been very good."
Berte says, "People are getting better about shooting off the fireworks when they're allowed, not shooting when they're not allowed. I also think one thing that helps control is that fireworks are expensive. When they were first legal, people spent a lot of money and now it has settled out a little bit."