Cedar Falls City Council revisits roundabout proposal for Main St., Sixth St. intersection

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Falls city council held a special meeting last night to discuss the intersection of Main and Sixth Streets.
An estimated $30 million project to reconstruct Main Street is scheduled to begin this spring. The project involves reducing the four-lane road to two lanes with a center turn lane. Roundabouts will be built at the intersections of Seerley Blvd., 18th St. and 12th St.
Last night, the city council discussed the possibility of adding another Main Street roundabout at the intersection of Sixth St. Some of the options talked about were creating a four-leg roundabout, a three-leg roundabout or keeping a traffic signal at the intersection.
At the end of the meeting, the council vote to keep traffic lights at the intersection.