Cedar Falls City Council passes housing report, first since 1998

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)-- After a quarter century, Cedar Falls Councilmembers narrowly voted to approve the city's first housing needs assessment since 1998.
The Housing Commission and Human Rights Commission began the process last May, and enlisted the help of the Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation to create a comprehensive study on housing and wages related to housing.
The 125 page report includes data collected from residents, landlords, developers, employers and more. It also looks at the city's demographic as a whole from 2020 census data. All data used in this article is from the report.
The median age of a Cedar Falls resident is 27 years old, homes with kids represent 23.5% of the population, and the city is predominantly white, with 87.5% represented. The 2020 population is 40,713, but city is expected to grow moderately by 2040, reaching a range between 43,645 to 45,380.
A Cedar Falls family median income is $97,563, compared to the state's average of $79,186. The most common job is in post-secondary education, which reflects the impact the University of Northern Iowa has on the local workforce.
The average wages of a Cedar Falls worker is $18/hr to $23/hr. The report does say some of that could be from the college population at work, however, without the young adults age group 1 in 5 people working in Cedar Falls still fall under that wage category.
Nearly 6,000 workers lived and worked in Cedar Falls in 2019, however, more than 16,000 commuted everyday from outside cities. In a survey with employers, they said their employees are unable to live in Cedar Falls because of the price of homes, and the small availability.
Cedar Falls mayor Rob Green says, this report reflects that sentiment.
"We have some real concerns, with our ability to attract a workforce into Cedar Falls. There just aren't homes available at a price point a large number of residents can afford."
The median single family home in Cedar Falls is $229,000 or $115/sq. ft, and built in 1969. On average, someone would need to make at least $32/hr to afford that home.
The report also shows just 170 low income housing units are available in the city, but those units still range from $575/month to $850/month. At the time of the report, there were no vacancies and a long wait list.
Mayor Rob Green says with this report, the city can see the gap in affordable housing, and make progress to create homes more feasible for budgets looking into first-time homes.
"People tend to think of low income housing and lower quality housing, and that doesn't need to be the case at all. As people are learning about the housing needs assessment and learning about what some of our needs are in the community, I hope they can appreciate what we're looking to build and have built are quality housing for all different price points."
An average mortgage in Cedar Falls is $1499 a month, compared to the state average of $1279/month. For renters, the average rent in Cedar Falls is $944/month, compared to the state average of $806/month.
Between 2016 and 2022, there was a 46% decline in development permits in the city.
The report suggests several recommendations to council on how to address the gap in affordable housing. These include making zoning ordinances more developer friendly, adopting new incentives for developers to make below market rate units, or adopting new programs like ones used in Dubuque or Iowa City, that re-allocates money already being brought in towards development.
There are some concerns council could choose not to adopt the report, but Green says he's hoping they keep the big picture in mind tonight.
"When we look at the recommendations that the housing need assessment has, particularly for making it a little easier for developers to work in the city, funding ways to improve processes to streamline our paperwork, eliminate a few of the mundane requirements for development, I think the council as a whole will see that so I believe it will pass tonight.”
Councilmembers were divided on whether or not to pass the resolution or postpone a vote until a later work session. However, city officials like Mayor Green say the report shows both the need for low-income and moderately-priced housing and the desire to make Cedar Falls a better, more affordable place to live.
To read the full report's draft, see below.