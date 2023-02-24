Cedar Falls Boys beat Dowling 64-56 in 4A Substate Semifinal

CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)--Cedar Falls beat West Des Moines Dowling 64-56 in a 4A Boys Basketball Substate Semifinal game. The victory advances the Tigers (17-5) to a 4A Substate Championship game showdown against West Des Moines Valley next week.
Tags
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
