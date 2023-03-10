Cedar Falls appoints new acting Fire Chief

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Captain John Zolondek has been appointed as new acting Fire Chief in Cedar Falls.
Zolondek has been with the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department for 16 years.
The hiring process for a permanent Fire Chief is underway after John Bostwick was placed on leave last year. Bostwick is serving as an administrative consultant to the Fire Department and will retire in October.
Zolondek is a nationally registered EMT and holds several State of Iowa Fire Certifications. He also served in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003-2004.
Additionally, Zolondek was awarded a Navy Achievement Medal with VALOR for his actions while in Iraq.
The hiring process for a permanent Fire Chief is expected to be finished in early June.