Cedar Bend promotes adoptable pets with just one week left of "Clear the Shelters"

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)-- With one week left in August, area humane societies are showing off their furriest friends during "Clear the Shelters" month.
At Cedar Bend Humane Society, pets are at a discounted price, $5 for cats and $90 for dogs, which includes vaccines, spay/neuter operations, microchip and a start on flea and tick medications. Some of the inclusions do depend on the age of the animal however.
Caitlin Mahoney fosters several kittens for the shelter. She stopped by the studio with Darwin, Arthur, Laura Jean and Torbie to help promote shelter adoption.
Adoptions are done by appointment only. To apply head to the Cedar Bend's website here. You can also find a list of available animals at this link.