Casey Klunder to become Wartburg College Head Baseball Coach

WAVERLY(KWWL)--in college baseball---sources tell KWWL-TV that former Waverly-Shell Rock head baseball coach Casey Klunder will be the new head baseball coach at Wartburg College.
Klunder who spent the past 2 years as head baseball at Central College---will be returning to Waverly and replacing long time Knight head coach Joel Holst.
In 16 years coaching the Go-Hawks Klunder produced a 386-185 with one state title
In his two seasons of rebuilding at Central--Klunder led the Dutch to a 31 and 47 record.