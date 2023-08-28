Cascade taking steps to revamp ambulance service

CASCADE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Communities across Iowa have been struggling to maintain consistent ambulance service. Cascade, located in eastern Iowa, is looking to take steps toward solving their own struggle with the issues at their city council meeting on Monday night.
City officials say that the team of nine people currently staffing the city's EMS service are not enough to keep up with service calls. They're considering hiring on consultants to figure out where to fill the gaps.
Cascade sees on average 220 calls for service per year. While that may not seem like a lot, Cascade's City Administrator Lisa Kotter said that all of them are volunteers. Most of them have other jobs that they have to leave in order to respond to an incident.
Kotter says that there are also concerns with how long some of the volunteers have been on the team.
Kotter told KWWL, "Knowing that it’s not sustainable as those four people have been in the service in one case for 38 years. There’s gonna come a time where, number one, we need more people, and number two, even the ones who are responding are not gonna be able to sustain doing that.”
She says the city wants to keep it a public service, so they're considering a proposal for over $19,000 for a consultant service. The service would analyze where the city's system can improve. The Cascade city council will be deciding whether to go forward with that consultant on Monday night.
Cascade has received an $18,000 grant from the Dubuque Racing Association to help pay for improving their ambulance service, which city officials say would go toward the cost of hiring the consultant.