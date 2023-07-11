Cascade rallies to beat MFL Mar Mac 5-1 in 2A Substate Championship Game

CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)--In class 2A MFL Mar Mac plays heavily favored Cascade for the right to go to state.
Game is scoreless in the second when the Bulldogs Brayden Gordon hits a two out double to the fence in left...scoring Landon Johnson from second--- MFL Mar Mac leads 1-0.
The game remained that way until the bottom of the sixth--- with one out and a runner on second ..Mason Otting with a double to left drives in Ty Frasher ---with the tying run....and Cascade bats start to heat up.
Will Hosch lays down the perfect suicide squeeze bunt.... Otting scores to give the Cougars a 2-1 lead.
Cascade freshman Mick Hoffman drives in another run with a double to left.... the Cougars score 5 runs in the sixth.
Cascade advances to its second straight State Baseball Tournament.