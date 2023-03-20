Cardinal Elementary closed Monday & Tuesday after 'significant' water leak

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cardinal Elementary in Maquoketa is closed Monday and Tuesday after a "significant" water leak from a burst pipe happened on Saturday, according to a letter sent to parents.
The letter said, "I'm so sorry to share that Cardinal Elementary had a significant water leak due to a pipe breaking on Saturday morning, causing flooding throughout the library area and several classrooms."
Staff said that SERVPRO has been actively working to remove water and moisture and cleaning carpet since Saturday.
They said that they will monitor the situation on a day-to-day basis and will provide updates on classes for the rest of the week.