Car flipped into ditch on Highway 13

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- One car was flipped into a ditch after an accident on Friday morning.
Around 6:09 officers were dispatched to Highway 13 and Secrist Road for a two vehicle accident. When they arrived they found one car on its top in the median and a second car with front end damage on the shoulder of the Southbound lanes of Highway 13.
Investigation found that 26-year-old Ryan Holub of Cedar Rapids was driving a red Pontiac Southbound on Highway 13 when he struck the rear of a blue Chevy being operated by 63-year-old Dennis Burds of Monticello causing the vehicles to go out of control.
The Chevy flipped over onto its top and the Pontiac came to a rest on the shoulder of the roadway.
Burds was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Holub was cited for Failure to Stop at a Safe and Assured Distance.