Car flipped into ditch on Highway 13; one person hospitalized

Jasmine Aquino

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- One car was flipped into a ditch after an accident on Friday morning, with one person injured in the crash.

Around 6:09 officers were dispatched to Highway 13 and Secrist Road for a two vehicle accident. When they arrived they found one car on its top in the median and a second car with front end damage on the shoulder of the Southbound lanes of Highway 13.

Investigation found that 26-year-old Ryan Holub of Cedar Rapids was driving a red Pontiac Southbound on Highway 13 when he struck the rear of a blue Chevy being operated by 63-year-old Dennis Burds of Monticello causing the vehicles to go out of control.

The Chevy flipped over onto its top and the Pontiac came to a rest on the shoulder of the roadway. 

Burds was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Holub was cited for Failure to Stop at a Safe and Assured Distance.

