Car explosion spreads flames to Cedar Falls home; no injuries reported

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: Firefighters responded to a car and house fire on 309 West 6th Street in Cedar Falls on Tuesday afternoon, with all residents and pets inside able to escape safely.
According to a press release, the Black Hawk County Dispatch center received a call of the fire at 2:14 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a car fully engulfed in flames, as well as heavy smoke and flames coming from the 1st and 2nd story windows on three sides of the home.
Three people and three pets were home at the time, but all were able to escape safely.
A minor on the main floor of the home heard the fire alarms and escaped with two dogs and a cat. The basement stairs were blocked due to the fire, but the two people in the basement were able to escape out of a window.
Electricity was shut off in the immediate area as crews worked to fight the fire. The car, along with several cars next to the house, sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ORIGINAL: Firefighters are responding to a Cedar Falls house fire that stemmed from an exploding car on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire broke out at 309 West 6th Street in Cedar Falls.
Fire crews are on scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.