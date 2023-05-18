Canada fires spreading harmful air to Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- With nearly 100 fires burning in Alberta, Canada, smoke has begun rolling into Iowa - and it could have health impacts for some individuals.
The haze and smoke have been mostly visible in northwest Iowa as of Thursday, but it has been somewhat visible in other portions of the state. It's steadily making its way toward the eastern portion of Iowa.
KWWL spoke with Medicine Specialist Dr. Connie Joylani. She says it doesn't take much for conditions to deteriorate before people with certain health factors can begin to face risks.
Dr. Joylani said, "Somebody who has heart disease, such as a previous heart attack or an irregular heart rhythm, or those with COPD, or asthma, or any other long term lung disorder, will have a hard time with even a smaller quality index issue."
Dr. Joylani warns that those with these conditions should be cautious about spending much time outside on Friday, or any other time when the air quality is poor.
Specifically, she says that they could have difficulty breathing, known as hypoxia. Thus means that patients have a low oxygen level.