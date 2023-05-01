 Skip to main content
Campanile bells to return to UNI campus on Monday

  Updated
  • 0

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The sounds of the Campanile bells are about to be bigger and better than ever before on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

On Monday afternoon, the 55 bells will make their triumphant return to the campus.

They have been a mainstay for the UNI campus for nearly 100 years, and for the first time since the Campanile was built in 1926, the Campanile's first 14 bells will be on display.

Their expansive musical range will be heard beginning at 1:00 p.m. The renovations are part of UNI's "Our Tomorrow" campaign. 

The University is also improving the Campanile infrastructure and redesigning the main plaza.