Campanile bells return to University of Northern Iowa campus

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Since 1926, the Campanile has stood tall as a fixture on the University of Northern Iowa's campus. On Monday, the Campanile's bells have returned after being refurbished, and are now set to be reinstalled this week.
The Campanile stands tall above campus and is often one of the first buildings that students notice. UNI President Mark Nook discussed the importance of the stricture to the campus community.
Nook said, "The Campanile really is the heart and soul of our campus. It's a gathering place for students. We've got this beautiful plaza around it, open field space, and really from anywhere on campus you can see the Campanile."
The Campanile's bells were removed in the fall of 2022 and were sent to Cincinnati to be refurbished. On Monday, the bells arrived back, and work will begin this week to place them back inside the building.
Installation is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, with work set to continue throughout the next several weeks.
The work on the Campanile is part of the larger "Our Tomorrow" campaign, a multi-million dollar fundraiser that UNI is using to restore historic buildings for years to come. The campaign aims to ensure that buildings like the Campanile stand tall for another 100 years.