Camp Courageous hosting raffle for 1971 Volkswagen bus

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KWWL) -- In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Camp Courageous will be announcing the winner of a raffle for a 1971 Volkswagen bus on Saturday, December 31.
Charlie Becker, who is the director of Camp Courageous, obtained the 1971 VW bus from a friend of his son who lived in San Diego. They used the bus every day to commute to and from work.
The bus appeared in a promotional video that was televised on FOX Sports. After the commercial was shot, the glove compartment door of the bus was signed by David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, Johnny Bench, and Kevin Burkhardt.
Raffle tickets will continue to be sold until 12:00 PM CST on Friday, December 30. The raffle drawing will be held on Saturday, December 31 at 12:00 PM CST at the Camp’s Durgin Pavilion. It will also be broadcasted live on Facebook.
