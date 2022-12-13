C6-Zero water sprinkler system was not activated at time of explosion, Marengo police say

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph possible. * WHERE...All of Central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&