C6-Zero water sprinkler system was not activated at time of explosion, Marengo police say

MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Marengo Police are still investigating the cause of the explosion at the C6-Zero plant last week, but they say that the facility's sprinkler system was not activated at the time of the explosion.
According to Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray, they are investigating why the sprinkler system was not activated. In total, two water hydrants on the property were not working at the time of the explosion.
Gray says that crews were working on a conveyor belt at the time of the explosion.
The cause of the explosion, which injured around a dozen people, is still under investigation.