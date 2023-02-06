C6-Zero required to allow DNR on site; will pay nearly $400,000 toward remediation efforts

MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL) -- C6-Zero will be required to allow the Iowa DNR to gain access to its Marengo facility "upon prior and reasonable notice" after the facility explosion injured several people in December, according to a new court document.
A consent order granting temporary injunction was filed Monday. In it, it specifies the company "shall not refuse entry or access to, or harass, obstruct, or otherwise interfere in any way with the activities of authorized representatives of the DNR who seek entry or access to the property."
Last month, the DNR said that it had yet to gain access to the facility in the weeks and months since issuing an Emergency Order.
C6-Zero will also pay a sum of $333,580.00 for "assessment and remediation" work in response to the dangerous conditions caused by the explosion.
The company will also set aside an additional $75,000 into a trust account for further funding of the assessment work. According to court documents, they could pay a higher amount if the cost assessment increases.
Court documents also state that the company and owner are required to provide the Iowa DNR with a monthly report certifying the funds remaining in the trust account.
In a statement from Attorney General Brenna Bird, she says that the matter comes down to Iowan's safety.
Bird said, “I’m glad that C6-Zero has now agreed to comply with the law and clean up the property. Our office will continue to monitor the situation and work with the Iowa DNR to ensure this order is followed.”
The court order states the company has until February 17 to complete the requirements of a Site Assessment Plan required by the DNR's Emergency Order, which was put in place about a week after the explosion.
They have until March 3 to submit an action plan as required by the order.