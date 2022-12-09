C6-Zero releases statement on Marengo explosion

 Skip to main content
MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL) -- C6-Zero has released an official statement regarding the explosion that rocked its facility in Marengo on Thursday that resulted in several injuries.

The explosion happened late Thursday morning. Multiple homes in the area were evacuated for several hours due to concerns of chemicals catching fire and spreading to other structures. According to their website, they convert asphalt shingles into a form of biofuel at the plant.

According to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC), between 10-15 people were hospitalized. The injuries varied from mild to severe, but no deaths were reported. By Friday morning, about half of the patients had been checked out of the hospital.

In a statement to KWWL, the company is focusing on helping those affected by the incident.

“C6-Zero experienced an explosion and fire inside its facility in Marengo on Thursday. At this time, our focus is on our employees and their families affected by this accident and ensuring they receive the appropriate care and support. We are working with appropriate local officials, and are deeply grateful to the many firefighters, first responders and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to safeguard our employees and our neighbors in the community over the past 18 hours.”  

The exact cause of the explosion has yet to be determined.