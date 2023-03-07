 Skip to main content
C6-Zero cleanup underway as officials keep a watchful eye

MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cleanup continues at the C6-Zero site in Marengo, but how does the city feel about the deal worked out between the state and the company?

KWWL spoke with Marengo's Police Chief Ben Gray, and he says while they're happy to see cleanup get underway at their retention pond and the site itself, they're going to keep a watchful eye to make sure that it continues.

Chief Gray says that in the months following the explosion they have had almost no direct contact with C6-Zero. However, they've been in communication with EcoSource contractors, the company doing the cleanup, since before they arrived.

EcoSource has published their weekly report, which can be read below.

Download PDF EcoSource Weekly Report

Chief Gray says that he's encouraged to see the action at the facility, but is concerned that as the bill grows, the money that C6-Zero put down may not be enough to cover all expenses.

Chief Gray told KWWL, "I know there's some concerns about moneys and costs of that and whether insurance has enough moneys to cover that. Obviously the city's position is the entire site needs to be cleaned up. The building needs to be either rebuilt or torn down. Or at least the portion that's partially demolished."

However, when KWWL spoke with EcoSource and C6-Zero representatives, they both said that this isn't a concern they had heard of.

In an official statement from C6-Zero, they said, "Once again, certain city officials are spreading false rumors. As we have said from the beginning, C6-Zero will cover all the costs of the remediation."

When asked about his response to their statement, Chief Gray said he got his information from EcoSource contactors that have been in direct communication with the city. He said that he is not saying that they won't pay, but that the original money laid out in the deal may not be enough. 

