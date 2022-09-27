Butter prices way up amid shortage ahead of baking season

(CNN) -- Inflation has impacted just about everything - including groceries. Butter has been hit especially hard.
The Wall Street Journal reports butter prices were up 24.6% year-over-year in August. That's almost twice as much as the overall increase in U.S. grocery prices over the same period.
Butter supply shortages are reportedly to blame. According to Food and Wine Magazine, America's stores of butter are at their lowest levels since 2017.
The butter shortage, caused by factors including labor shortages and a decline in milk production, couldn't come at a worse time.
With the holiday's approaching, we're right on the cusp of peak baking season, which means increased demand could make the butter bust even worse.