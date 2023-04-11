 Skip to main content
Burn ban declared in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A burn ban has been declared for Linn County. In all, there are 7 counties with active burn bans in Iowa.

According to the State Fire Marshal, counties that have an active burn ban are:

  • Linn
  • Butler
  • Floyd
  • Muscatine
  • Page
  • Pottawattamie
  • Montgomery

Fore more information, visit the State Fire Marshal's website.