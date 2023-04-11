Burn ban declared in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A burn ban has been declared for Linn County. In all, there are 7 counties with active burn bans in Iowa.
ATTENTION: A burn ban has been issued for Linn County. All recreational and open burns are not allowed until further notice.— Linn County Public Health (@LCPublicHealth) April 11, 2023
Visit the Iowa State Fire Marshal's website to view counties where burning has been banned and Linn County's burn ban >> https://t.co/Tua8hJujSc. pic.twitter.com/kesfHlaT8n
According to the State Fire Marshal, counties that have an active burn ban are:
- Linn
- Butler
- Floyd
- Muscatine
- Page
- Pottawattamie
- Montgomery
Fore more information, visit the State Fire Marshal's website.