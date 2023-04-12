Burger restaurant to close in Elkader after 42 years

ELKADER, Iowa (KWWL) -- A beloved burger restaurant in Elkader will be closing its doors after over 42 years in business.
The owners of 2 MIT made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
They said, "It is with heavy hearts that after 42 years of making your favorite burgers the 2 MIT has decided to close its' doors. We would like to thank everyone for their patronage over the years, you have left us with many fond memories. Please continue to support your local Elkader business."
The owners did not disclose the reason for the closure.