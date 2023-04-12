 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Across All of Iowa this
Afternoon and over Much of Central and Northern Iowa Thursday...

.A combination of low humidity values, very strong southwesterly winds
and dry fuels will result in critical and erratic fire conditions
across all of central Iowa this afternoon and over portions of
central and northern Iowa on Thursday afternoon.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTHERN IOWA...

* AFFECTED AREA...Portions of Central and Northern Iowa.

* WIND...Southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to around 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Burger restaurant to close in Elkader after 42 years

  Updated
ELKADER, Iowa (KWWL) -- A beloved burger restaurant in Elkader will be closing its doors after over 42 years in business.

The owners of 2 MIT made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

They said, "It is with heavy hearts that after 42 years of making your favorite burgers the 2 MIT has decided to close its' doors. We would like to thank everyone for their patronage over the years, you have left us with many fond memories. Please continue to support your local Elkader business."

The owners did not disclose the reason for the closure.

