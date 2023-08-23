 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 110 possible again Thursday.

* WHERE...Much of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Buchanan County Tourism Director uncovers 120-year-old photo of President Roosevelt visiting Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0
President Theodore Roosevelt in Independence
Buchanan County Tourism

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Buchanan County Tourism Director has uncovered a 120-year-old photo of President Theodore Roosevelt giving a speech in Independence.

The County Tourism Bureau said on Wednesday that Jill Chemic was working to submit an application to register the Railroad Depot that houses the tourism office as a historic property.

Chemic then found a stack of photos under some wire baskets, and one of them is a photo of President Roosevelt giving a speech from a train in Independence in 1903.

Buchanan County Tourism plans to create a museum exhibit to display the photo, along with Roosevelt's speech.