Buchanan County Tourism Director uncovers 120-year-old photo of President Roosevelt visiting Iowa

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Buchanan County Tourism Director has uncovered a 120-year-old photo of President Theodore Roosevelt giving a speech in Independence.
The County Tourism Bureau said on Wednesday that Jill Chemic was working to submit an application to register the Railroad Depot that houses the tourism office as a historic property.
Chemic then found a stack of photos under some wire baskets, and one of them is a photo of President Roosevelt giving a speech from a train in Independence in 1903.
Buchanan County Tourism plans to create a museum exhibit to display the photo, along with Roosevelt's speech.