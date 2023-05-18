Buchanan County bridge reopened after early morning crash

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL)- Highway 20 over the Wapsipinicon River in Independence reopened Thursday morning after a semi wrecked just after 3:00 a.m.
Independence firefighters say the semi sustained heavy front-end damage and blocked the entire westbound side of the bridge for hours.
Crews, including the Linn County Haz Mat team worked to contain and clean leaking fuel and oil. Crews also checked on the semi's "hazardous materials."
The driver suffered minor injuries and was released on scene. It's unclear what exactly caused the semi to crash.