...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values peaking
around 105 to 110 degrees each day.

* WHERE...All of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Brock leaves Iowa State Amid gambling scandal

  • Updated
  • 0

AMES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa State football player Jirehl Brock, who was charged in the state investigation into illegal sports wagering by ISU and Iowa athletes, has left the program, the school confirmed Monday.

Brock, the Cyclones' leading rusher last season, was among five projected football starters since Aug. 1 to be charged with tampering with records for allegedly attempting to disguise his identity on a mobile sports betting account.

Brock, who is from Quincy, Illinois, placed 1,327 illegal wagers totaling over $12,000 between February 2022 and February 2023, according to a criminal complaint. The bets were made on a FanDuel account controlled by him but registered under another name, the complaint said.

Brock is accused of making bets on three Iowa State football games, two in which he played, and 13 ISU basketball games.

