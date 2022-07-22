Brenna Bird challenges Tom Miller in race for Iowa Attorney General, as see on The Steele Report

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL
Iowa voters are looking at a rematch in the race for Iowa Attorney General this November.
Guthrie County Attorney, Republican Brenna Bird, is challenging Iowa's longtime Democratic Attorney General, Tom Miller, the longest serving AG in the country. `
The two met in the 2010 election, with Miller scoring an 11-point victory over Bird.
“He's a nice man. That's not my disagreement with him. It's how the job should be approached and doing the job. Doing the hard work on behalf of Iowans.”
Bird thinks Miller has lost his edge in recent years. She claims Miller has not engaged enough with Iowa law enforcement.
“In the 70's, 80's and part of the 90's, I think he was out there doing the job.” But, she adds, “I think, in some ways, he's just been sitting on the sidelines, a little bit checked out over the past couple of decades, and it shows.”
Iowa Attorney General's Office needs more prosecutors, and, Bird says she plans to add more prosecutors, if elected.
“The job of the Attorney General is to follow the law, to enforce the law, and to go to court to protect Iowans”, she says.
Keeping politics out of the Attorney General's Office is a priority for her, as well.
When asked about Tom Miller's recent decision to withdraw from Iowa's abortion waiting period case following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade, she says, “What I think that looks like is that he chose politics over doing his job,” noting that the Iowa Attorney General had been involved in the case up to that point.
Miller is well known as a Pro Choice Democrat. In announcing his decision not to be involved any longer in "Planned Parenthood v. Kim Reynolds, Miller said, "I doubt I can zealously asset the state's position."
Bird was elected Guthrie County Attorney in 2018, and is President-elect of the Iowa County Attorneys Association. She also served as Chief Legal counsel for Terry Branstad, when he was the Governor of Iowa.
Bird says her passion is helping crime victims. “That is a priority of mine. It is so important that office (Iowa A-G) works for Iowans,” Bird says.