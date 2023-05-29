Brain undergoes changes during anxiety episodes says University of Iowa's Dr. Nicholas Trapp

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) What happens in the brain during an episode of anxiety?
Dr. Nicholas Trapp, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at University of Iowa Health Care in Iowa City, says the brain actually changes.
Dr. Nicholas says one of the reasons he got involved in studying the brain was to show that there are brain differences which can be impairing to people. Not every brain is the same, he says.
Anxiety is impacting millions of Americans of all ages, he says. There are certain personality types. For example, some people who are shy may be at a higher risk. There is also a genetic component to anxiety disorders.
Dr. Nicholas points out, "Anxiety disorders are a major mental health issue. I think it's really important to be bringing attention to mental health issues. This is a brain disease or a brain disorder that can be impairing for people."
There are several kids of anxiety disorders. Generalized anxiety, social anxiety, panic disorders, social phobias, separation anxiety, specific phobias, selective mutism and P-T-S-D Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, among them.
Dr. Nicholas is a Notre Dame graduate, who says one of the key characteristics of anxiety is constant and unrealistic worry. "Unable to get worries out of your mind. That can effect a lot of other systems in the body, such as sleep, or concentration."
Anxiety symptoms and complications can include depression, sadness, anger, exhaustion, physical shaking, a racing heart, high blood pressure, sweating, headaches, shortness of breath, crying episodes, sleep problems, substance abuse and A-D-H-D.
He says, "A lot of people have physical symptoms, like feeling butterflies in the stomach. Feeling really restless or keyed up. To a degree, it's adaptive. It's useful when you are in a stressful situation. You want to have an anxiety response, because it's actually getting your brain and resources ready for a stressor, but, when that becomes overwhelming, or maladaptive, that's when we consider it a disorder."
The changes, he says occur in two main areas of the brain. "We know that the activity in the brain does change, and this is something that we see, even outside of the anxiety disorder itself. Psychiatric disorders in general, I would say, the neurobiology is not perfectly understood."
Adding, but, in common language, the alarm system in the brain is this area called the Amygdala, which becomes active when someone sees a threat or has had a threat and is engaging in fear learning; meaning, remembering things that caused stress or trauma or fear in the past. That system gets out of control. You have a hyper-active alarm system when this becomes a disorder. Where it's hard to turn it off. It's hard to calm yourself down, and that can lead to significant impairment."
Plus, another key region. "There's another area of the brain, which is the Prefrontal Cortex. This is an area of the brain that is involved in trying to tamp down emotions or control emotions. So, we know in people with anxiety disorders, this can sometimes be 'under' active, because it's not doing a successful job at helping to calm the brain or the nervous system after a stressful or anxiety provoking response. Where these prefrontal brain regions, which are usually involved in tamping down the anxiety are 'under' active, the alarm system (Amygdala) is hyperactive. So, there is a loss of balance in this equilibrium you're trying to maintain in the brain."
The interview with Dr. Nicholas is part of a month-long series of stories for Mental Health Awareness Month and a special edition of The Steele Report, which aired on May 7. That program can be found on kwwl.com.
Contact Your Life Iowa for confidential help in addressing personal problems.
Your Life Iowa can be reached by calling 855-581-8111. You can also Text Your Life Iowa at: 855-895-8398.
There is also a new free number to call for immediate hep. It's the national suicide and crisis Lifeline number, 9-8-8.